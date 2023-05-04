Uttering threats leads to consequences for London, Ont. man

An investigation into property damaged and uttered threats has led to charges for a London, Ont. man.

Police said that a brick was thrown through the glass door of a business in the 200-block of Oxford Street East at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Afterwards, a suspect male allegedly entered the business and made threats to an employee.

London Police Service were able to locate the man and arrest him shortly after.

A 61-year-old London man has been charged with several offences:

Assault with a weapon;

Mischief under $5000;

Public mischief; and

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused is expected to appear in court Friday to answer to these charges.