LONDON, ONT. -- The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) has issued a safety bulletin ahead of a steady weekend rainfall.

Anywhere from 25 to 35 mm of rain is expected to fall across the region between Friday afternoon and Saturday night.

Although no serious flooding is expected there may be some localized drainage issues in low lying areas.

Residents should use extreme caution around all bodies of water as banks can be slippery and the water may be fast-moving.

Rain is expected to extend into Sunday and the next week. The UTRCA continues to monitor the situation.