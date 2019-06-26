

The Associated Press





PORT HURON, Mich. - U.S. border officials say they have seized ancient Egyptian mummy linens during enforcement operations at Sarnia's Blue Water Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that officers seized a package of five jars containing the artifacts found May 25th on a Canadian mail truck.

The truck had been selected for examination at a nearby station in Marysville, Michigan.

Officials say they worked with a Washington-based archaeological organization and determined the artifacts are believed to be from the Ptolemaic Dynasty from 305-30 B.C.

Their removal from Egypt appears to be a violation of federal law.

Authorities say they plan to return the artifacts in the near future and are working to determine who is criminally responsible.