US officials seize Egyptian mummy linens coming from Canada
A 2,200-year-old Egyptian mummy on display in the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, on July 26, 2016. (Ariel Schalit / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:54AM EDT
PORT HURON, Mich. - U.S. border officials say they have seized ancient Egyptian mummy linens during enforcement operations at Sarnia's Blue Water Bridge.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that officers seized a package of five jars containing the artifacts found May 25th on a Canadian mail truck.
The truck had been selected for examination at a nearby station in Marysville, Michigan.
Officials say they worked with a Washington-based archaeological organization and determined the artifacts are believed to be from the Ptolemaic Dynasty from 305-30 B.C.
Their removal from Egypt appears to be a violation of federal law.
Authorities say they plan to return the artifacts in the near future and are working to determine who is criminally responsible.