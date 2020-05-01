Urgent Care Centre at St. Joe's still open during pandemic
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 12:48PM EDT
Medical
LONDON, ONT. -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at St. Joseph’s Hospital are reminding the public the Urgent Care Centre remains open.
It's designed to handle non-life threatening illnesses and injuries that can't wait for a family physician appointment.
The Centre is open seven days a week, all year-round.
