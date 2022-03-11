Urban League of London urges city to reduce parking space approvals amid standards review

In an open letter, the Urban League of London (ULL) is urging city hall to reduce the number of parking space approvals.

It says parking minimums negatively impact our community by encouraging the use of private vehicles over public transit, reduces urban infill and harms the environment.

The letter also claims that more Londoners are using rideshare programs as well as walking and riding bicycles, reducing the amount of parking spaces needed.

"Cities around North America are realizing the time to act on the revitalization of their core areas is now, while people are changing their relationships with their ideas of work, home and community. By rethinking the prevalence of car spaces over community spaces we can better promote our core as a place to gather and grow as a thriving big city," it states.

The letter comes on the heels of a parking standards review and public survey and stakeholder input period in an effort to update London's existing parking bylaws that are over 28-years-old and reflect current trends and demands.

A draft report will be presented to the planning and environment committee in May. The project will be finalized in June.