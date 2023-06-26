UPDATE: Ontario woman afraid to leave adopted daughter in Nigeria

A Tillsonburg woman stuck in Nigeria awaiting immigration approval for her adopted daughter Maya, is responding to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)

CTV News reached out to IRCC, and Andrea Eaton said she is not happy with the reply.

Eaton went through a professional adoption agency and said she followed all protocol in the adoption process, which requires two steps — adoption from the child’s home country and Canadian immigration.

“These need to move faster,” said Eaton.

In an email to CTV News the government organization said some Nigerian states don't recognize inter-country adoptions and the process can take up to 12 months.

Eaton says that doesn’t apply to her because Maya’s adoption is in Lagos — a state that does recognize inter-country adoptions.

“We're already legally bound to these children. I don't understand what hasn't been asked and answered already. That's the part I'm really struck by. What are they doing now that hasn't already been done?”

In addition, Eaton said Maya's adoption qualified to be expedited because of her health concerns; injuries as a result of a third degree burn she experienced at the orphanage before being adopted.

"She needs surgery to correct her foot, but she's also experiencing seizures. I would be far more comfortable about having testing done for things that are happening in her brain in Canada,” Eaton explains.

If the adoption doesn't get approved in the next month, Eaton faces the tough decision of turning down a job offer leaving her unemployed, or return her child to the orphanage until citizenship goes through.

"She [Maya] was wounded in their care and I don't know how you maintain a relationship with a child by video conferencing. And I know that it's in her best interest to stay with me,” Eaton told CTV News.

“I appreciate the government saying that they're doing everything in the child's best interest but I have to argue that they're not," she added.

When CTV News asked what the IRCC recommends a Canadian in Andrea's situation do instead of giving up her child or giving up a job due to a backlog, the organization didn't respond.

It has been several days, something Andrea believes is common.

"They're not giving me an answer. I can't get an answer as to where we are with her file. Nobody answers me. It goes into a black hole that's so incredibly frustrating,” she said.

CTV News has reached out to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada again and is awaiting another reply.