

The Canadian Press





Ottawa police will provide an update today on the investigation into last week's double-decker bus crash that killed three people and injured 23 others.

Chief Charles Bordeleau and Staff Sergeant Peter Jupp will discuss the structure of the investigation, the agencies involved and the work of investigators.

The bus, on an express route from downtown to the suburb of Kanata, wasn't scheduled to stop at Westboro station on Friday when it slammed into the roof of a shelter, cutting through the right side of its upper deck.

The bus driver, initially arrested hours after the crash, has since been released unconditionally pending further investigation.