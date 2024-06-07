'Unsettled weekend' on the way for the London area

Mainly cloudy conditions kick off Friday morning with a chance for showers across different parts of the region.

"Not everyone will pick up the rain... we don't have a big system coming through but some there is some instability. We can't rule out a thunderstorm in midwestern Ontario," said CTV News London meteorologist.

The weekend will start a little unsettled — by Saturday morning we're back into some sunshine, Saturday evening, clouds roll in with the chance of showers.

Temperatures return to the normal range over the weekend and into next week around the 24 C mark and lows around 12 C overnight.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing before morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming west 20 late this evening. Low 10.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon then 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.