Unsettled weather possible for London’s weekend forecast

London’s forecast is looking unsettled this weekend before transitioning back into hot and sunny weather early next week.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 25 C and feeling like 26 C with the humidity.

Overnight Saturday, Londoners can expect mainly cloudy skies, with a 40 per cent chance of rain and a low of 14 C.

Sunday’s forecast will feature cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with a high of 21 C, but feeling like 25 C with the humidex.

Overnight Sunday, it will remain overcast and the low is expected to dip down to 16 C.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the workweek, London will see a below average high of 24 C on Monday, and a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures will creep up for the remainder of the week, ranging from between 26 C and 27 C, with a mix of sunny skies and cloudy periods.

According to Environment Canada, the average daytime high for this time of year in London is 25.6 C.