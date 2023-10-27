'Unseasonably warm' temperatures coming to an end this weekend

A cold front will bring an end to the unseasonably warm weather, with a few showers expected ahead of that front.

Saturday morning will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, breaking into a mix of sun and cloud later in the day with a high of 11C in the morning, falling to about 6C in the afternoon.

We’ll see increasing cloudiness near midnight with periods of rain overnight and a low of plus 5C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Sunday: Rain. High 10.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.