LONDON
London

    • 'Unseasonably warm' temperatures coming to an end this weekend

    A cold front will bring an end to the unseasonably warm weather, with a few showers expected ahead of that front.

    Saturday morning will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, breaking into a mix of sun and cloud later in the day with a high of 11C in the morning, falling to about 6C in the afternoon.

    We’ll see increasing cloudiness near midnight with periods of rain overnight and a low of plus 5C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Sunday: Rain. High 10.

    Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

