‘Unsanctioned’ car rally event cancelled, Huron OPP to still patrol

While planning for an unsanctioned truck rally, Huron County OPP engaged members of the OPP Liaison Team.

The team met with organizers Friday morning. Police said upon learning of the potential liabilities of the event, organizers cancelled the rally.

While the event has been cancelled, Huron OPP said officers will still be out patrolling and monitoring the Goderich/North Huron area to deter any aggressive driving behaviours.