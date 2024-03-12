LONDON
London

    • Unprovoked attack in Sarnia

    Sarnia police are investigating after an unprovoked attack. March 9, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Sarnia police are investigating after an unprovoked attack. March 9, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    Sarnia police say they're looking for a suspect wanted for what they call a random attack.

    Police say the unprovoked assault happened on Talford Street near Queen Street on Saturday afternoon.

    In a video released by police, the assailant approaches a 66-year-old victim from behind, then punches him several times in the head.

    The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the suspect is a Black man who was wearing a black hoodie and track pants.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.  

