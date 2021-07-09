LONDON ONT, -- For sports-obsessed London, it’s a pandemic milestone.

The first home game for the London Majors is being held in front of a sold out crowd of 1100 baseball fans, 25 per cent capacity at Labatt Memorial Park.

Majors fan John Millson says it’s been a long wait after the pandemic cancelled the 2020 baseball season, “I’m really looking forward to getting out there and supporting the Majors again. I really love being in the ballpark.”

Since 1877, the world’s oldest baseball grounds have been a place where Londoners have reconnected as a community after challenging times.

Millson believes the ballpark will serve in that role once again.

“There’s been a pent up demand for this kind of thing, and I expect attendance at each game to be quite high,” he adds.

For those who missed out on baseball tickets, there are more on the opportunities this weekend for pandemic-weary Londoners to collectively exhale.

“You can come downtown, and you are going to bump into something to do,” says the city’s Manager of Core Area Programs Ryan Craven.

Live jazz returns to Dundas Place on July 9, Sunfest is holding patio pop-ups, and the ‘brew garden’ reopens outside Bud Gardens.

Over the past few days it seems Londoners have started their unofficial two-dose summer.

“People are coming downtown to shop, people are coming downtown for dinner and drinks,” says Craven. “It feels almost too good to be true!”