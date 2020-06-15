LONDON, ONT -- A 19-year-old man is facing charges after abandoning his motorcycle after a crash.

Police in South Bruce received a report of a crash along 4th Avenue in Chelsey Ont. Saturday evening.

When they arrived on scene they found the damaged chopper but no driver.

Police were able to identify the rider and located him.

He suffered minor injuries in the crash and has since been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle with Improper Licence and Drive Motor Vehicle with no Plates.