University Hospital outbreak free for the first time since early November
Published Thursday, December 31, 2020 6:31AM EST
Vehicles are seen stopped outside the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- University Hospital is now outbreak free for the first time since November 10th.
London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) took to social media Wednesday evening to announce that University Hospital is now outbreak free
There have been 11 unit-level outbreaks at University Hospital since Nov. 10, with 92 staff and 82 associated patient cases. With 23 deaths.