LONDON, ONT. -- University Hospital is now outbreak free for the first time since November 10th.

LHSC’s University Hospital is outbreak free for the first time since Nov. 10. Thank you for the tireless efforts of staff, physicians and our community. LHSC continues to express its deepest condolences to the families of the 23 patients who died as a result of these outbreaks. pic.twitter.com/xVRKuEbz13 — LHSC Canada (@LHSCCanada) December 30, 2020

There have been 11 unit-level outbreaks at University Hospital since Nov. 10, with 92 staff and 82 associated patient cases. With 23 deaths.