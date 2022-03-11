University Drive bridge to be closed to traffic Monday

Western University in London, Ont. on Jan. 27, 2021. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London) Western University in London, Ont. on Jan. 27, 2021. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver