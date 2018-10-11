

Western University says safety is the number one concern behind a decision to close the University Drive Bridge on campus.

The bridge will be closed starting Thursday for the next few months to all motorized vehicles but will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The bridge is a main throughway for traffic and transit not just for staff and students but for drivers looking to cut through campus.

The closure comes as a result of recommendations from a third party engineering firm commissioned to conduct a routine inspection. The inspection found that the 95-year-old bridge is in need of repairs.

“Safety is at the forefront of this decision,” said Helen Connell, Associate Vice-President for Communications in a release.

“We are working with the City of London, London Transit, emergency services, University hospital and other community stakeholders to communicate the closure and mitigate its impact,” Connell said.