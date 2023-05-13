United Way Perth-Huron announces impact funding for next three years

United Way Perth-Huron has announced over $3.2 million in impact funding to address homelessness, mental health and access to services for the next three years.

“UWPH is proud to fund 20 local partners encompassing 25 programs and services,” said Megan Partridge, UWPH’s director of governance and community impact. “The needs in our community continue to grow, both in terms of dollars requested and the number of people who need support, which made for some difficult decisions on the part of our volunteer Community Impact and Allocations committee. We thank all the organizations that applied and look forward to working with our partners to continue strengthening supports for vulnerable local people.”

Recipients include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Listowel & District

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Huron

Big Brothers Big Sisters South Bruce North Huron

CMHA Huron Perth, the Community Table

Emily Murphy Centre

Family Services Perth-Huron

Huron County

Huron County Food Bank Distribution Centre

Huron Safe Homes for Youth

Huron Turning Point

Huron Women’s Shelter

John Howard Society of London & District

Local Community Food Centre

The Salvation Army – Listowel

Stratford Pride Community Centre

Stratford/Perth Shelterlink

Town of St. Marys

YMCA of Three Rivers

YMCAs of Southwestern Ontario

For more information visit the United Way Perth-Huron’s website.