United Way calling on province to double social assistance rates

With so many living below the poverty line, the United Way of Elgin Middlesex is calling on the province to double social assistance rates.

“Our recommendation is to double social assistance rates in the province and then index those to inflation,” said President and CEO of the local United Way, Kelly Ziegner.

More than 200 people attended a town hall meeting Monday night to talk about life on Ontario Works or Ontario Disability, many sharing their stories about how they struggle to meet basic needs.

“What I think is really important for us is to have our community stand up and say... this is not okay, having folks living on this meager of an income is not okay for me as a community member, as a taxpayer and people can see how that shows up in other parts of our community so we are downtown London and you can see people sleeping rough because they don't have adequate income,” said Ziegner.

The United Way is asking for endorsements to its recommendation and the organization will present its case to the provincial government Feb. 29 for consideration in the budget.