LONDON, ONT. -- The first virtual edition of United Way Elgin Middlesex's 3M Harvest Lunch has smashed previous fundraising records.

The United Way says their week-long 3M Harvest Lunch and Campaign Launch, which ended on Sept. 25, sold over 3,500 tickets.

The virtual event broke all prior records for their Harvest Lunch, exceeding their goal of selling 2,000 tickets.

Due to their efforts, 2,000 meals were safely delivered to families, seniors, and young people at five agencies that partner with United Way in our region.

According to Jennifer Wain, director of Communications & Donor Experience for United Way Elgin Middlesex, " …remaining funds will go straight into our Community Fund to support United Way partner agencies who work every day to provide access to healthy food to kids, families and seniors across our region."

The organization says they couldn't be happier with the "outpouring of generosity."