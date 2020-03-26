LONDON, ONT. -- A family found a way to 'visit' with a member at St. Joseph's Health Care without ever stepping foot in the hospital.

It's another heart-warming example of how families are reaching out to loved ones they want to stay connected with.

St. Joseph's Health Care tweeted out images of George Wogan's grandchildren visiting him at the Parkwood Institute.

They had used the empty parking lot and lots of chalk to let Wogan know how much he's loved.

The hospital says the family normally visits every day.

But because they can't visit him in person, they decided to show their love from a distance.

The family of George Wogan, a resident of St. Joseph’s Veterans Care Program at Parkwood Institute, used to visit with their grandfather every day. Because they can’t visit him in person right now, they found a way to display their love from a distance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CoXYIglVXt — St. Joseph's Health Care London (@stjosephslondon) March 25, 2020

