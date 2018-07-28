

The Canadian Press





Union leaders are outraged by the Ford government's reported move to privatize the sale of cannabis.

A government source told the Globe and Mail an announcement is expected as early as next week outlining a plan to let the private sector own and operate cannabis shops.

Ontario Federation of Labour president Chris Buckley says it will put more people at risk by reducing direct government oversight on the sale and consumption of cannabis.

OPSEU president Smokey Thomas says private stores would be a bonanza for organized crime.

The previous Liberal government had planned to give the Liquor Control Board of Ontario a monopoly on the sale of recreational cannabis.