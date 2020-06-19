LONDON, ONT. -- The union representing hundreds of front-line workers at London-area hospitals is holding a protest Friday saying not all frontline workers are getting pandemic pay.

Unifor Local 27, which represents about 1,500 nurses, PSWs and other frontline workers at London Health Science Centre (LHSC), will be protesting at the Victoria campus between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The union also represents front-line workers in long-term care homes across the city.

The union says that they are protesting that not all frontline workers are getting pandemic pay and that those who are have not yet gotten the extra pay.

Other unions are expected to join the protest in solidarity.