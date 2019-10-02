

TORONTO - The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says its 55,000 custodians, librarians, technicians and other support staff in Ontario public schools are preparing to strike on Monday.

The workers, represented by CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, began a work-to-rule campaign on Monday as confusion mounted about when their union and the government would return to the bargaining table.

Contract talks between the union and the province broke down last month.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said CUPE, which represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators, had accepted a government offer of new mediation dates and talks could resume as early as this week. CUPE is waiting to hear about those dates and says it hasn't received notice.

CUPE said in a news conference Wednesday that students are being put in unsafe conditions.

“The only chaos that has been created in the system is the cuts by the provincial government,” says Fred Hahn, CUPE Ontario president.

Custodians have stopped cleaning hallways and emptying garbage cans outside schools, clerical workers have stopped finding replacements for absent staff, and education workers have stopped working overtime.

- With files by The Canadian Press

