London

    • Unifor members on strike in southern Ontario

    A sign announcing hiring sits at the General Motors facility in Oshawa, Ontario on Monday April 4, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn) A sign announcing hiring sits at the General Motors facility in Oshawa, Ontario on Monday April 4, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

    Workers at three General Motors facilities in Southern Ontario have hit the bricks for a better contract.

    The union representing 43-hundred workers at G-M has announced strike action against the automaker's plants in Oshawa, St. Catharines and Woodstock.

    Unifor says its decision to strike at midnight (E-T) was not taken lightly.

    It claims after working through the Thanksgiving weekend and into the final hours before deadline, G-M would not agree to meet the conditions of the pattern agreement reached last month with Ford.

    Unresolved issues include pensions and income supports for retirees, and steps to transition temporary workers into permanent, full-time jobs.

    General Motors says it's disappointed it was not able to achieve a new collective agreement at this time, but is willing to stay at the table to reach one 

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Palestinian war

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Melanie Joly says three Canadians are now reported missing amid the conflict in Israel, the attack by Hamas left a Montreal man dead and a bank founder speaks out on getting caught up in political interference allegations. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News