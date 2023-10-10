Unifor members on strike in southern Ontario

Workers at three General Motors facilities in Southern Ontario have hit the bricks for a better contract.

The union representing 43-hundred workers at G-M has announced strike action against the automaker's plants in Oshawa, St. Catharines and Woodstock.

Unifor says its decision to strike at midnight (E-T) was not taken lightly.

It claims after working through the Thanksgiving weekend and into the final hours before deadline, G-M would not agree to meet the conditions of the pattern agreement reached last month with Ford.

Unresolved issues include pensions and income supports for retirees, and steps to transition temporary workers into permanent, full-time jobs.

General Motors says it's disappointed it was not able to achieve a new collective agreement at this time, but is willing to stay at the table to reach one