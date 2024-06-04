Unexpected twists as homeowners navigate lending rates

A majority of Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.

A Bank of Canada decision on whether to adjust the interest rate is expected Wednesday. It will come as a growing number of homeowners find themselves in unfamiliar territory — paying their mortgage each month with nothing to show for it.

London, Ont. homeowner Nicole Prtenjaca finds herself in such a situation.

She and her husband recently put an addition on their home, and at the same time had to refinance their variable rate mortgage. That added to the principal.

It wasn’t long before they found out the $2,300 per month they were forking out wasn’t paying down the mortgage at all.

“The bank actually told me that you’re not even covering the interest. I was shocked to say the least,” Prtenjaca explained. “Then in order to then cover [our] interest and principal, we had to increase by almost a thousand dollars,” she said.

It’s called a trigger rate — when the mortgage payments are no longer sufficient to pay down the principal.

Homeowner Nicole Prtenjaca, seen on June 4, 2024, recently renewed the mortgage of her London, Ont. home. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Mortgage broker Mike Hattim of Dominion Lending Centres said it used to be rare, but now it has become more common.

“I don’t recall prior to the pandemic ever really seeing that,” he said. “It may have presented itself in the past. Maybe back in 2008, 2009,” said Hattim.

If the Bank of Canada announces a rate cut Wednesday, it would be the first in more than four years.

To say the interest rate cycle has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride could be an understatement.

For a period during the pandemic, it was down to a quarter point, or .25 per cent. Today, it sits at a lofty 5 per cent.

In a nationwide questionnaire to mortgage brokers, CTV News inquired about the best type of mortgage right now.

Seven per cent said variable rate, 59 per cent said fixed rate, and 34 per cent said it depends.

(Gary Monson / CTV News Graphics)

Hattim agrees that fixed is best, at least for the time being. But he added that can change over time.

“I have to analyze what their risk tolerance is, how comfortable they are, how tight their payments are with everything else that they’re dealing with. I’d say most people taking a fixed rate is the safest route. We’re in an uncertain time. We’re still in recovery from the actions of the pandemic,” he explained.

As for Prtenjaca, if the rate goes down that’s good news, but either way she says they’re in it for the long haul and she won’t fret over what she can’t control.

“When I had to dish out an extra thousand dollars to cover my mortgage, of course that’s something that you don’t want to do. But at the end of the day, like I said, you have to prepare for the worst case scenario all the time. You can’t control these rates. They’re going to go up. They’re going to go down. They’re going to go up. They’re going to go back down,” she repeated.