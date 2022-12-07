Underwater search and rescue called in to find two Sarnia men

Sarnia police are using the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit as part of ongoing efforts to find two area men.

A search got underway Wednesday morning for Dustin Ireson and Trevor Morley-Wood.

The search along the waterfront of the St. Clair River is expected to last throughout the day will mean an increased presence of police officers in the area.

Police told CTV News Wednesday morning there is no evidence of foul play.

At this point, officers have not said whether the disappearance of the two men are connected.

In a statement, the Sarnia Police Service said it continues to utilize every resource available with the goal of locating thee missing men.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine