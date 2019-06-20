Featured
Unconscious man pulled from water near the Carfrae Street Bridge
Daryl Newcombe, CTV London
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 12:07PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 12:08PM EDT
At approximately 11:00am June 20, Emergency crews were called to the Carfrae Street Bridge to retrieve a body from the water.
An unconscious man was pulled out of the water.
CPR was performed.
Fire crew used a boat to transport the man across the river to an awaiting ambulance.
The man is said to be in “very serious condition.”