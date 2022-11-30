Unanimous support to rename park honouring disgraced Oscar winner

A push to rename Paul Haggis Park in south London cleared its first political hurdle.

In November, the Oscar winner was found liable in a U.S. civil trial and ordered to pay $10-million in damages to a woman who accused him of rape.

Without debate, the Community and Protective Services Committee unanimously supported a motion to rename the park brought forward by Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, as well as the mayor and deputy mayor.

“Others in the community have advocated for it, residents and women’s rights and advocacy groups alike,” added Peloza.

Council makes a final decision on Dec. 13.

The park was named to honour Haggis in 2011.The London native was the screenwriter for the Oscar winning movies Crash, and Million Dollar Baby.