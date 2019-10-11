

CTVNewsLondon.ca





LONDON, Ont. - The London and St. Thomas jobless rate rose in September to 6.5 per cent.

This is the third straight month the rate increased.

The employment rate rose despite the local economy creating 2,900 jobs.

In Ontario, employment increased by 41,100 jobs last month.

Nationally, the country added about 54,000 net new jobs in September, driven largely by gains in full-time work, dropping the jobless rate by 0.2 points to 5.5 per cent.

- With files by The Canadian Press