Ukrainian students killed in Russia's war honoured in exhibit at Western University
A moving exhibit at Western University highlights the lost-life potential from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The ‘Unissued Diplomas’ exhibit at DB Weldon Library honours the memory of 36 Ukrainian students who have been killed in the war, and never got a chance to graduate.
Each Unissued Diploma on display features a picture and short bio of a student in both English and Ukrainian.
“We want people to understand that the war is still going on,” said exhibit curator Madeleine Spezowka of the Western Ukrainian Club. “That it affects everyone’s lives no matter what stage of life you’re in. We just want people to see the human side in what’s happened in the lives that are being lost in this genocide.”
The Unissued Diplomas exhibit is being held at more than 45 universities around the world.
