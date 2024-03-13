LONDON
London

    • Uber Eats: Coming to a town near you

    An Uber sign is displayed inside a car. Feb. 10, 2022. (Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) An Uber sign is displayed inside a car. Feb. 10, 2022. (Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
    Uber Eats is expanding its rural footprint in southwestern Ontario.

    The food delivery service is now available in Ingersoll, Aylmer and Goderich.

    Along with food from your favourite restaurant, users can also order essentials such as groceries.

    Other communities included in the expansion are Hanover, Listowel and Wallaceburg.

