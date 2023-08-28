U.S. law enforcement tips off London police to child porn investigation

An international investigation has led to child porn-related charges for a London man.

The joint investigation involved the London police internet child exploitation unit (ICE), the Rockland New York County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland security.

The investigation was initially launched in the U.S. in May 2023. In late June, London police were made aware of the investigation involving a London man.

On Aug. 23, officers used a search warrant at a home on Cherokee Road where electronic devices were seized and evidence of child pornography was found, according to police.

A 58-year-old man is charged with possess child pornography and unlawfully access child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing.