LONDON, ONT. -- Sitting around a dining room table in London’s Old South neighbourhood, an explosion of laughter can be heard from three women in response to this reporter's tongue & cheek question.

"I assume you are all voting for Trump?"

The negative chuckles are not surprising, as all of the women are members of Democrats Abroad.

The organization represents supporters of the U.S. Democratic Party living in 55 countries - including Canada.

Gena Brumitt is the chair of the London Chapter. She is also heading up a Super Tuesday Voting Center (naturally spelled the American way) in the Forest City.

Taking place on Tuesday, March 3, the center is for the 350 members of Democrats Abroad in London and those willing to sign-up to cast their formal ballot for who they would like to see lead the party.

Lisa Conley, a Canadian permanent resident originally from Chicago, is hopeful the third-place candidate in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, Amy Klobuchar, will ultimately win.

“I am a big Klobuchar supporter. I will say that right out. I just think she’s a firecracker that can really go all the way. I’d loved to see a woman in the White House.”

But the women ultimately agree that they will support whichever Democratic candidate is selected to take on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Yet, they also simply want Americans abroad, Democratic or Republican, to vote.

That’s why they will soon place lawn signs throughout London and the surrounding area aimed at getting their attention.

They say the signs point to a non-partisan website.

It’s a small step towards healing a polarized nation, the women tell CTV News.

Two of three have lost family members over political divides.

For Brumitt, it’s her half-sister, a Florida supporter of Trump. The pair exchanged comments over Facebook, which she says ended their connection.

“So she unfriended me and I’ve not heard from her since.”

It’s a similar, but even closer story for Marnelle Dragila. Raised by former hippies near Seattle, WA she says she gravitated towards her parents' political beliefs, while her sister went the opposite way.

With Trump’s rise to the White House, the strained relationship fell apart, “My sister and I don’t talk, and we really haven’t since the election.”

But all three women hope there is still time to heal America, even though they clearly support one side of the presidential spectrum.

“I think there’s hope, but, every day, I am glad I live in Canada,” Dragila says.

You can get more information on the voting center for Democrats Abroad in London via email.