U.S. customs closes crossing at Blue Water Bridge
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 9:50AM EDT
Traffic can be seen backed up on Highway 402 at Front Street in Sarnia, Ont. during a border crossing closure on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Source: Ontario Ministry of Transportation)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a staffing shortage has prompted the closure of the border crossing in Sarnia, Ont. Thursday morning.
OPP say U.S. Customs and Border Protection have closed the corssing at the Blue Water Bridge.
Traffic on the westbound Highway 402 heading into Sarnia is reportedly extremely slow and police warn to expect delays.

