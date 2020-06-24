LONDON, ONT -- A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was called in to help rescue four kayakers who got stuck out in Lake Erie near Port Bruce Tuesday evening.

Provincial police say that the four kayakers couldn’t make it back in after conditions became rough and windy.

Two of the kayakers fell into the water, at that point the Canadian Coast Guard was contacted and coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard a helicopter was called in from Cleveland.

A diver went into the water from the helicopter to stay with the kayakers until a boat could arrive to pick them up.

Police say all four kayakers were wearing life jackets, which likely saved lives.

One of the kayakers suffered minor hypothermia.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.