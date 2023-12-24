LONDON
London

Two women struck by vehicle while riding e-scooter, driver fails to remain at scene of accident

Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver who crashed into two pedestrians riding an e-scooter and then left the scene on Saturday.

According to the St. Thomas Police Service, shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a vehicle collision on Talbot Street, between First Avenue and Burwell Road.

Police said the collision occurred when a vehicle struck two female pedestrians who were riding an e-scooter. Witnesses said a dark grey Jeep was turning onto Talbot Street when it struck the two women who were attempting to use a crosswalk.

The women were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the dark grey Jeep continued west onto Talbot Street, before turning onto First Avenue, and failed to remain at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information or with dashcam or video footage that could assist police is asked to contact the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 (reference number: ST23022436). 

