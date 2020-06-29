LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating after a pair of vehicles were struck by bullets over the weekend in a residential neighbourhood.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 100-block of Sunrise Crescent, in the area of Trafalgar Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

There are no reported injuries and there are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Police don't believe this is a random incident.

The investigation continues and witnesses are urged to contact police.