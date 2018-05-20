

CTV London





St. Thomas police are hoping to speak to witnesses of a rollover crash that happened Saturday morning.

They say the two-vehicle collision occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Talbot Street.

One vehicle ended up on it’s side after being struck by a pick-up truck, they said.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance. If you happened to see this crash, contact them at 519-631-1224.