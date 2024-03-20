LONDON
London

    • Two-vehicle crash prompts road closures in Zorra Township

    OPP are on the scene of a crash in Zorra Township on March 20, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP are on the scene of a crash in Zorra Township on March 20, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Oxford OPP report three people taken to hospital but injuries are non-life-threatening, after a two-vehicle crash.

    It happened at Road 92 and 37th Line in Zorra Township.

    Police said the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured while three others were taken to hospital.

    Roads in the area are closed and updates will be provided when they become available.

