Two-vehicle crash in Tillsonburg sends one to hospital
One driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
Oxford and Norfolk OPP officers were on scene of the collision at Mall Road and Simcoe Street in Tillsonburg.
Police have closed Simcoe St. between Westtown Line and 3rd Concession Road.
Police say updates will be given when available.
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
Top U.S. general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.
Eye of Hurricane Fiona nears battered, powerless Puerto Rico
The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared Puerto Rico's south coast on Sunday -- already causing an island-wide power blackout and threatening to dump 'historic' levels of rain.
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan, forcing thousands to evacuate
A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation, and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border
Ukrainian authorities say they have located makeshift prisons where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such 'torture chambers' have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week.
Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
Queen Consort will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Camilla, Queen Consort will be paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a televised address on Sunday evening, during which she will praise her late mother-in-law’s historic legacy.
Iconic Russian singer asks to be named 'foreign agent'
Iconic Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, hugely popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on Russia's foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one.
Asking for compassion, coyote attacks, police break down wrong door: Top stories of the week
A mother asking for compassion following her son's death, an increase in coyote attacks, and Brantford police breaking down the wrong door round out the top stories of the week.
Ontario to make decision on funding long COVID plan soon, Moore says
Ontario is expected to make funding decisions for a long COVID strategy in the near future, the province's top doctor says, as health officials work to create standard definitions and treatment protocols.
Armed robbery injures four people in Kitchener: WRPS
Regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved the brandishing of handguns and led to four people getting hurt.
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a chance of rain.
Crash closes Amherstburg Road for several hours
County Road 20 in Amherstburg was closed for several hours Saturday due to a collision.
Facts and figures about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.
Portion of Highway 12 could be closed for 24 hours with thousands left in the dark: OPP
A portion of Highway 12 could be closed for 24 hours due to downed hydro lines in Tay Township, according to police.
Innisfil gives electric transit options the green light
With the population expected to double in the next thirty years, the town of Innisfil is exploring the future of transit.
Hockey equipment drive seeks to get Indigenous youth out on the ice
A local hockey association held an equipment drive on Saturday so Indigenous youth can lace up their skates this winter.
Multiple vehicle collision closes Hwy 17 near Verner
The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed part of Highway 17 is closed this afternoon in a tweet.
A busy Saturday night for Sudbury police
Sudbury police tell CTV News that a hundred calls were received on the evening of Sept. 17.
Here are the plans to commemorate the Queen in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the events planned in Ottawa on Monday in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II, along with road closures and service reductions.
Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain over the next 24 hours
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain today through Monday evening.
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction and advance voting begins in the municipal election: Five stories to watch
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Safety advocates question use of cement trucks for Toronto snow removal
Some safety advocates have expressed concern that the 33 cement trucks joining Toronto’s snow-removal fleet this winter will pose a higher risk to pedestrians and cyclists on the road.
Paused transit service and a moment of silence: How the GTA will observe the Queen's funeral on Monday
On Monday, Sept. 19, the world will be saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
Quebec election: Legault criticized for saying Quebec hospital's racism problem fixed
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is facing criticism for saying members of an Indigenous community want to reopen a debate about systemic racism rather than fix problems at a nearby hospital.
Atikamekw community doesn't want to solve problems 'on the ground': Legault
François Legault is still convinced that "the situation has improved a lot at the Joliette hospital" since the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan.
CAQ promises to invest $40 million more in religious heritage
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) would invest an additional $40 million over four years for the preservation of religious heritage if it regains power.
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
ACORN, allies calling for landlord licensing system
Several people gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday with large signs and bright red t-shirts, calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to implement a landlord licensing system, something advocates believe will improve property standards.
Double dose of labour unrest in Sydney
The fall semester has only just begun but faculty at Cape Breton University have already given the greenlight to a strike mandate.
'She's my Queen': couple from Ebb and Flow First Nation travel to London for Queen's funeral
A couple from Ebb and Flow First Nation in Manitoba have travelled to England to pay their respects to the Queen in person.
-
'They're worthless to anyone else, but they're priceless to us': funeral mementos stolen in broad daylight
A Winnipeg man wants the thief, who rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the middle of the day, to return some priceless memories of his deceased parents.
Man killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in southeast Calgary
One man is dead and another in hospital following a Sunday morning collision in southeast Calgary.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Calgary
Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.
Programme for Queen Elizabeth II's Alberta memorial
The programme for the late Queen's memorial being held at the Alberta Legislature on Monday was released.
Police locate motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that injured officer
Tips from the public helped the Edmonton Police Service locate the motorcycle involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer Wednesday evening.
First in-person Terry Fox Run since 2019 draws crowd in Canadian icon's B.C. hometown
For the first time since 2019, crowds gathered in Terry Fox's hometown of Port Coquitlam for the 42nd annual run in his name to raise funds for cancer research.
Former B.C. teacher given 18-month ban for falsifying credentials
A woman who got a job at an independent school in Kelowna by submitting a false teaching certificate has been banned from applying for a legitimate certificate for 18 months.
B.C. nurse suspended for promoting COVID-19 'pseudo-science' in personal messages to client
A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended for four weeks after contacting a client while off duty to provide information against COVID-19 vaccination and in favour of "alternative pseudo-science modalities."