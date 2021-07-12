Advertisement
Two vehicle collision leaves one in hospital, Monday
Published Monday, July 12, 2021 7:52PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 12, 2021 8:28PM EDT
Two vehicle collision at Putnam Road and Cromarty Drive on Monday, July 12, 2021 (Jim Knight / CTV News)
Share:
LONDON, ONT -- Just after noon, emergency crews responded to a collision between a pick-up and transport truck at the intersection of Putnam road and Cromarty Drive in Thames Centre.
A 27-year-old man from London was charged with carless driving, while one individual was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injures.
Cromarty Drive is open to east and west traffic.
While Putnam Road north of Cromarty Drive is expected to be closed until 10:00 p.m., the road is open southbound from Cromarty.
With files from Jim Knight
RELATED IMAGES