LONDON, ONT -- Just after noon, emergency crews responded to a collision between a pick-up and transport truck at the intersection of Putnam road and Cromarty Drive in Thames Centre.

A 27-year-old man from London was charged with carless driving, while one individual was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Cromarty Drive is open to east and west traffic.

While Putnam Road north of Cromarty Drive is expected to be closed until 10:00 p.m., the road is open southbound from Cromarty.

With files from Jim Knight