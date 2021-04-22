LONDON, ONTARIO -- Two Toronto police officers have been charged after they attended a gathering at the Church Of God in Aylmer.

Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat has confirmed to CTV news that two officers were charged.

Meanwhile, a Toronto police spokesperson tells CTV news that the service is reviewing a facebook video that has surfaced, that appears to show two of its officers having an argument with police in Aylmer, after they were charged for violating covid-19 orders.

On Tuesday, Aylmer police attended the Church Of God acting on a public complaint regarding a large gathering.

18 people were seen leaving the Church.

According to police, none of the individuals were masked or practising social distancing.

Four people were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Aylmer police had reported earlier this week that two of the individuals were from Toronto.