Two teens stabbed in London: Police

London police say two teens were stabbed in south London on Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Wellington Road after getting information that a male was stabbed.

When first responders arrived on scene, the found two teenaged boys with apparent stab wounds. Both of them were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A description of a suspect was given to police and another teenaged boy was arrested nearby. A second suspect was also identified and located.

Two knives were also found and seized by police who say they don’t believe this was a random incident.