Two targeted in armed robbery in Wortley Village
Police investigate after an armed robbery in the Wortley Village area of London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 4:20PM EST
London police are on the hunt for a suspect following an armed robbery in Wortley Village.
Police were called to the scene on Wortley Road just north of Askin Street around 2:15 Thursday afternoon.
Two people were robbed at gunpoint but it's unclear what, if anything, the suspect took.
No one was hurt and police are calling it an "isolated incident."
The investigation continues.