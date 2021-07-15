LONDON, ONT. -- Two individuals have been sent to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a collision early Thursday morning.

London police had been asking motorists to avoid the area of Colonel Talbot Road, south of Highway 401 because of a motor vehicle collision that happened around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Colonel Talbot was closed between Orr Drive and the 401 for several hours but has since reopened.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670

- With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland