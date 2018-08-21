

London police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who police say stole an elderly woman's purse.

On July 26, police say the two women seen in the photo attended the Metro grocery store on Adelaide Street North.

Police say one of the women distracted the victim, while the other grabbed her purse.

They are described as:

White, approximately 5’6”, heavy build, approximately 40 years of age, short blond hair on top, with shaved brown sides, wearing a blue tank top, light brown shorts, numerous tattoos on left arm, butterfly tattoo on inside left elbow

White, approximately 5’8”, medium build, approximately 30 years of age, short brown hair with shaved sides, wearing a pink golf shift, white shorts, black cross-body bag, with tattoos on left arm

Call London police if you have any information.