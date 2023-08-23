Two suspects facing charges after break and enter, robbery
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after they allegedly broke into a south London, Ont. residence and assaulted a man before robbing him.
According to the London police Service (LPS), at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, a man and a woman attended a residence in the area of McClary Avenue and High Street and entered through the unlocked front door.
Police said that once inside, the suspects assaulted a male victim with a bat before stealing his personal property.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
Several officers, including members of the LPS Canine Unit, attended the scene.
Police later reviewed video surveillance which revealed descriptions of the suspects.
Police located a male and female suspect a short distance away and placed them under arrest. The female suspect was found in possession of the victim’s personal property.
The victim sustained minor injuries in the attack and was transported to hospital by paramedics. He was later released.
As a result of the investigation. A 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences:
- Armed robbery
- Break, enter and commit robbery
Both of the accused had a court appearance on Aug. 23.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Rainfall warnings lifted for much of the region
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Mercenary who led armed mutiny against Putin presumed dead in plane crash
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was presumed dead Wednesday after a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.
ANALYSIS | Liberals believe time is on their side. Is it?
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
Donald Trump is set to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a booking process expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
BREAKING | 3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a three-month-old girl after she was located safe in Roseneath, Ont.
More bears entering Yellowknife following wildfires, evacuation
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
A plane crash believed to have killed mercenary chief Prigozhin is seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and top officers of his private Wagner military company were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen as an assassination, two months after they staged a mutiny that dented President Vladimir Putin's authority.
B.C. urges co-operation in Shuswap as fire crews say they are facing 'threats and abuse' from defiant locals
Provincial officials say residents defying evacuation orders in B.C.'s Shuswap region are undermining the "unified" fight against the wildfires and compromising first responders' safety – as tensions in the region remain high.
Kitchener
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
EXTENDED COVERAGE
EXTENDED COVERAGE | Patient by patient recount in former neurologist sexual assault trial nears end
The process of walking through complainant files one by one in the sexual assault trial of a former Kitchener neurologist is nearing an end.
-
Local leaders react to regional facilitator expected by Sept. 11
With a regional facilitator expected to be appointed to Waterloo Region in the coming weeks, some questions remain, like who the facilitator will be and what they will be facilitating.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Windsor-Essex
A severe thunderstorm watch and rainfall warning remain in effect for the Windsor-Essex region.
-
Malique Calloo extradited to Windsor to face first-degree murder charge
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been extradited from Michigan to Windsor, where he will stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Frequent rainfall has some taking strong measures to keep mosquitoes away
With hot and rainy conditions taking over the summer season in Windsor-Essex, some are taking strong measures to keep the mosquitoes away — particularly those who want to enjoy their backyards.
Barrie
-
Amber Alert for missing baby cancelled
Provincial police (OPP) have cancelled the Amber Alert for three-month-old Jazmine Gill-Bissonnette.
-
Victoria Harbour man dies nearly a week after driveway shooting
A Victoria Harbour man shot in his driveway late last week has died, according to loved ones.
-
Orillia firefighters speaking out over frequent station closures
The union representing Orillia firefighters is speaking out against a policy it says could put safety at risk.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Drivers asked to slow down in Timmins neighbourhood
The Timmins Police Service traffic section will be keeping a closer watch on Father Costello Drive, Vipond Road and Fourth Avenue as it's received a number of complaints from residents and a city councillor about aggressive driving in those areas.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Transportation Committee to discuss new Bank Street bike and bus lanes
The city of Ottawa's transportation committee will be discussing bike and bus lanes on Bank Street today.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's where you can watch a movie for $4 in Ottawa on Sunday
Sunday will be a cheap day at the movies at many cinemas in the Ottawa area, with moviegoers able to see this summer's box-office hits for just $4 a ticket.
-
City of Ottawa hires new city manager from within
Council approved the appointment of Wendy Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a three-month-old girl after she was located safe in Roseneath, Ont.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than a dozen whales have died at Marineland in the last 4 years
The Canadian Press has learned that 14 whales and one dolphin have died at Marineland over the past four years.
-
As Toronto faces budget pressures in billions, Chow and committee to talk new taxes
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to convene publicly today with some of her closest council allies for a special meeting to review the city's long-term budget woes, with a new surtax on luxury homes and higher on-street parking fees up for discussion.
Montreal
-
Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
New Sante Quebec agency will let patients know their waiting list status, says health minister
Barely 24 hours after tabling a bundle of some 150 amendments to his reform of the healthcare network, Minister Christian Dubé had another one in store for parliamentarians on Wednesday morning. This time, the government wants to ensure that Santé Québec keeps patients well informed about their place on various waiting lists.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police seek 14-year-old girl last seen in the West Island
Megan Dawn Michalak was last seen on Aug. 22 around 7 a.m. near the Elm Street and St-Charles Boulevard intersection in Beaconsfield, in the West Island.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa to buy ferry for route between P.E.I, N.S., will build 2 more ferries by 2028
The federal government says it will purchase a ferry for the route between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
N.B. doubles down on LGBTQ school policy after report says it violates Charter rights
New Brunswick is maintaining the central elements of its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools despite a report saying the policy violates the Charter rights of children.
-
'We all want the same thing': HRM council targets developers as housing crisis worsens
Halifax Regional Council is exploring new ways to tackle the housing crisis.
Winnipeg
-
Tentative agreement could bring end to Manitoba liquor strike: union
The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it has reached a tentative agreement with its employer that could end the ongoing strike.
-
Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
A Winnipeg church has been left destroyed following a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
Calgary
-
Homeless encampment in Calgary alley causing concerns for neighbours, nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment in the southeast Calgary is sparking concern among area residents and local business owners.
-
Vehicle drives into veterinary clinic in northwest Calgary
A vehicle slammed into the front of a veterinary clinic in northwest Calgary around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, ending up inside.
-
Vandalism causes widespread Telus service outage in northwest Calgary
Telus is dealing with a widespread outage of internet, TV and phone landline service in northwest Calgary because of vandalism.
Edmonton
-
City Council votes in favour of Edmonton police funding formula
City Council has voted to approve a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline project runs into fresh construction-related hurdle
The Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project has run into another construction-related hurdle that could delay its completion.
-
More bears entering Yellowknife following wildfires, evacuation
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
Vancouver
-
'Just a miracle': Unclear how Poomba the pig survived wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C.
Nourished by a helicopter airdrop of granola bars, Poomba the pig has survived the wildfire devastation that surrounds her on what remains of the Broken Rail Ranch in West Kelowna.
-
B.C. urges co-operation in Shuswap as fire crews say they are facing 'threats and abuse' from defiant locals
Provincial officials say residents defying evacuation orders in B.C.'s Shuswap region are undermining the "unified" fight against the wildfires and compromising first responders' safety – as tensions in the region remain high.
-
'Completely unbelievable': B.C. tenant facing eviction doubts landlord's daughter wants cramped basement
Vancouver resident Crystal Cornthwaite has been told her landlord’s daughter wants to move into the basement apartment where she currently pays below market rent – an eviction scenario advocates say has become increasingly common since B.C. made renovictions more difficult.