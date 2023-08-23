Two suspects facing charges after break and enter, robbery

A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after they allegedly broke into a south London, Ont. residence and assaulted a man before robbing him.

According to the London police Service (LPS), at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, a man and a woman attended a residence in the area of McClary Avenue and High Street and entered through the unlocked front door.

Police said that once inside, the suspects assaulted a male victim with a bat before stealing his personal property.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Several officers, including members of the LPS Canine Unit, attended the scene.

Police later reviewed video surveillance which revealed descriptions of the suspects.

Police located a male and female suspect a short distance away and placed them under arrest. The female suspect was found in possession of the victim’s personal property.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the attack and was transported to hospital by paramedics. He was later released.

As a result of the investigation. A 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences:

Armed robbery

Break, enter and commit robbery

Both of the accused had a court appearance on Aug. 23.