Two serious crashes involving hydro poles in London

London, Ont. -

Two separate crashes on opposites sides of the city's south end on Thursday both involved utility poles.

London fire officials say one person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a crash on Highbury Avenue around 10 a.m.

After being trapped for an hour, the person was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police say.

Emergency crews had responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash into a hydro pole on Highbury just south of Hamilton Road.

One vehicle could be seen upside down in the ditch on Highbury Avenue.

Incident final update: 1 individual extricated by crews. Treated & transported by @MLPS911 Fire crews have cleared & the scene is in care and control of @lpsmediaoffice Read the LPS media release https://t.co/f2TiqKDNqO #ldnont pic.twitter.com/M2NNu22Nw5 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 4, 2021

For several hours power was out in the surrounding area, as were the lights at Hamilton Road and Highbury, causing long traffic back ups.

The second collision happened around 2 p.m. on Topping Lane near Wonderland and Commissioners roads.

Viewer images show a badly damaged vehicle on its side and a utility pole snapped by the force of the impact.

The number of victims and the extent of injuries is not yet known.