Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersection

Multiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.

The first crash occurred shortly before 7:00 pm. Witnesses said it involved three different vehicles with no known injuries.

While emergency crews were attending to that incident, another crash occurred.

It sent one vehicle over the median between the east and westbound lanes of Commissioners Road, just west of Wellington Road.

An ambulance attended the scene but it is unclear if anyone was hurt.

Traffic along the westbound lanes of Commissioners Road has been impacted as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.